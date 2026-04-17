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What to Know About Baltimore County’s 2027 Budget Plan

Baltimore County Rolls Out 2027 Budget Prioritizing Public Safety Without Raising Taxes

Published on April 17, 2026
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Baltimore County leaders have rolled out a balanced fiscal year 2027 budget that prioritizes public safety and financial stability, all while avoiding any tax increases.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier introduced the proposal, emphasizing that although tax rates will remain unchanged, some homeowners could still notice higher property tax bills depending on updated property assessments.

According to Klausmeier, the plan is designed to ease financial pressure on residents while continuing to fund essential county services.

Public safety remains a major focus in the proposed budget, with new investments aimed at strengthening emergency response efforts. Among the upgrades is the introduction of a drone-first responder program for law enforcement. The technology will allow drones to arrive at scenes ahead of officers, providing real-time visuals and critical information to improve response times and decision-making.

Klausmeier also stressed the importance of visibility in communities, noting that a strong presence from law enforcement can help build trust and create a sense of safety for residents.

In addition to new technology, the budget allocates expanded resources for first responders, as county officials report a decline in crime across several major categories.

Baltimore County Rolls Out 2027 Budget Prioritizing Public Safety Without Raising Taxes was originally published on 92q.com

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