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South Jersey Unveils Ambitious America 250 Celebrations

Published on April 9, 2026
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250th anniversary of the USA. Logo for 250 years of independence. Fireworks, white background. 4th of july us independence day. Fourth of July national holiday of the usa. Vector illustration
Source: ValeryBrozhinsky / Getty

South Jersey leaders rolled out a robust schedule of celebrations and cultural events this week as part of the region’s America 250 observance, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding. Officials said the initiative will highlight local Revolutionary War heritage and attract visitors from across the nation throughout 2026.

County and city representatives gathered Tuesday to launch South Jersey 250, a year-long program of historical tours, re-enactments, community festivals, and educational activities. The effort aims to strengthen local identity and drive economic activity by inviting guests to explore the region’s historic sites, museums, and waterfront attractions.

“South Jersey played a vital role in the American Revolution,” said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. He encouraged residents and tourists alike to attend the many public programs planned in towns and parks throughout the year.

Organizers said they expect South Jersey 250 to draw crowds well beyond July 4, with events running through the spring and summer. Activities will include historical tavern tours, educational talks, interactive race series, and Revolutionary War reenactments. Several historic buildings, such as the soon-to-open Benjamin Cooper House museum, will serve as focal points for celebrations.

Local tourism officials stressed that the anniversary will benefit hotels, restaurants, and retailers. They pointed to past major events in nearby Philadelphia, where big gatherings filled area accommodations and boosted commerce.

“This initiative gives us a chance to show off our heritage and welcome visitors to experience it firsthand,” said a South Jersey tourism director. Planning groups have also partnered with schools and historical societies to ensure events remain accessible and engaging for families and students.

South Jersey now prepares to celebrate its place in America’s story while inviting people from near and far to join the commemorations.

South Jersey Unveils Ambitious America 250 Celebrations was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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