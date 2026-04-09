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NASA confirms meteor fireball seen over eastern US states

Published on April 9, 2026
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Meteors in the sky at sunset. Fireballs with trails above the clouds.
Source: Nazarii Neshcherenskyi / Getty

NASA confirms meteor fireball seen over eastern US states

A spectacular meteor fireball lit up the skies over the eastern United States on Tuesday afternoon, captivating residents across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and beyond. NASA confirmed the event, which occurred around 2:34 p.m., as the meteor streaked across the sky at an astonishing speed of 30,000 mph.

The fireball first became visible 48 miles above the Atlantic Ocean near Mastic Beach, Long Island, and traveled 117 miles through the upper atmosphere before disintegrating 27 miles above Galloway Township, New Jersey, just north of Atlantic City. The American Meteor Society logged over 200 reports from witnesses across multiple states.

Eyewitnesses described the event as extraordinary. Nicholas Samuelian, driving in Medford Lakes, initially mistook the bright light for sunlight reflecting off an airplane. “It started breaking up into pieces with flashes of light,” he said. Another witness, Nicholas Brucato of Manchester Township, captured the fireball on video and reported hearing a loud boom shortly after, likely a sonic boom caused by the meteor’s hypersonic speed.

NASA noted that February through April is peak fireball season, with meteors frequently burning up over oceans or unpopulated areas. This event, however, provided a rare and awe-inspiring spectacle for those lucky enough to witness it.

NASA confirms meteor fireball seen over eastern US states was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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