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Temple Law Students Demand ‘ICE Out’ Policies to Protect Our Community

Students at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law are taking a firm stand to protect our neighborhoods. In recent weeks, these future attorneys have organized protests and submitted formal demands for the university to adopt strict “ICE Out” policies. Their goal is direct: sever the school’s ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to guarantee a safe, culturally connected environment for all students and local residents.

The push for an “ICE Out” campus centers on ending all university cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Students demand that Temple University ban ICE from recruiting at campus career fairs, block the agency’s access to private student data, and refuse cooperation with federal deportation efforts.

Organizers emphasize that allowing ICE on campus creates an atmosphere of fear, particularly for students of color and undocumented community members.

To make their demands heard, the law students have organized powerful rallies outside the university buildings. They recently circulated petitions that quickly gathered hundreds of signatures from faculty, alumni, and local community leaders. During campus demonstrations, students held signs demanding systemic accountability and shared personal stories.

They highlighted how aggressive immigration enforcement heavily impacts Black and Brown communities, drawing a clear line between immigration justice and the shared cultural experiences of over-policed neighborhoods.

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Temple Law Students Demand 'ICE Out' Policies to Protect Our Community was originally published on rnbphilly.com