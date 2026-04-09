Where Are They Now Swae Lee After Rae Sremmurd Fame
- Swae Lee's distinct voice and songwriting helped define an era of rap melodies in Rae Sremmurd.
- His collaborations with artists like French Montana and Post Malone solidified his status as a solo force.
- Swae Lee's debut solo album 'Same Difference' marks a new chapter, showcasing his personal and experimental sound.
Where Are They Now Swae Lee After Rae Sremmurd Fame
Back in the 2010s, Swae Lee helped define an entire era of rap melodies.
As one half of Rae Sremmurd, he brought a sound that felt effortless, catchy, and different from what a lot of rap fans were used to at the time. Whether it was party records, emotional hooks, or full on crossover hits, Swae had a way of making songs stick.
So where is he now Let’s take a look at his rise, his biggest moments, and what he’s doing today.
Swae Lee first broke through alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi as one half of Rae Sremmurd, the duo behind hits like No Flex Zone, No Type, Throw Sum Mo, and Black Beatles.
The group quickly became one of the most recognizable acts of the mid 2010s thanks to their energy, hit making ability, and chemistry.
But even within the group, it was clear Swae Lee had a unique lane of his own.
His voice, melodies, and songwriting helped make him one of the most in demand artists for hooks and collaborations. Over the years, he built a strong solo presence through standout records and features, including Unforgettable with French Montana, Sunflower with Post Malone, and Swang and Guatemala from his Rae Sremmurd run.
Sunflower in particular became one of the biggest songs tied to his name, helping cement him as more than just one half of a duo.
Some of his biggest moments include:
Unforgettable with French Montana which showed his global appeal
Sunflower with Post Malone which became one of the biggest records of his career
Rae Sremmurd’s hit run which helped define a full era of music
While fans had been waiting years for a true solo album, Swae mostly stayed active through singles, features, and collaborations rather than stepping out with a full solo project.
Swae Lee has officially dropped his first solo album Same Difference, marking a major moment in his career.
The project gives fans a deeper look into his artistry, blending the melodic sound he is known for with more personal and experimental records.
Today, Swae Lee is no longer just being viewed as the melodic engine behind Rae Sremmurd. With Same Difference, he is stepping fully into his own spotlight and finally delivering the solo body of work fans have been waiting for.
While he never disappeared, this moment feels like a reset.
He has stayed active, stayed relevant, and continued to influence the sound of melodic rap. But now, with his debut solo album out, this next chapter is all about proving just how far his sound can go on his own.
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Where Are They Now Swae Lee After Rae Sremmurd Fame was originally published on hot1009.com