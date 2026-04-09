Source: Swae Lee / Swae Lee Where Are They Now Swae Lee After Rae Sremmurd Fame Back in the 2010s, Swae Lee helped define an entire era of rap melodies. As one half of Rae Sremmurd, he brought a sound that felt effortless, catchy, and different from what a lot of rap fans were used to at the time. Whether it was party records, emotional hooks, or full on crossover hits, Swae had a way of making songs stick. So where is he now Let’s take a look at his rise, his biggest moments, and what he’s doing today.

Swae Lee first broke through alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi as one half of Rae Sremmurd, the duo behind hits like No Flex Zone, No Type, Throw Sum Mo, and Black Beatles.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The group quickly became one of the most recognizable acts of the mid 2010s thanks to their energy, hit making ability, and chemistry. But even within the group, it was clear Swae Lee had a unique lane of his own.

His voice, melodies, and songwriting helped make him one of the most in demand artists for hooks and collaborations. Over the years, he built a strong solo presence through standout records and features, including Unforgettable with French Montana, Sunflower with Post Malone, and Swang and Guatemala from his Rae Sremmurd run. Sunflower in particular became one of the biggest songs tied to his name, helping cement him as more than just one half of a duo.

Some of his biggest moments include:

Unforgettable with French Montana which showed his global appeal

Sunflower with Post Malone which became one of the biggest records of his career

Rae Sremmurd’s hit run which helped define a full era of music

While fans had been waiting years for a true solo album, Swae mostly stayed active through singles, features, and collaborations rather than stepping out with a full solo project. Swae Lee has officially dropped his first solo album Same Difference, marking a major moment in his career.

The project gives fans a deeper look into his artistry, blending the melodic sound he is known for with more personal and experimental records.