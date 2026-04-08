Mike Bivins, Bun B Show Love in Houston With Free Trill Burgers Event

Bivins sponsors a free burger giveaway at Trill Burgers, a popular Houston staple.

The event blends music, food, and community, creating an unforgettable block party atmosphere.

Bun B thanks the city and his team for the success of Trill Burgers, highlighting the importance of community support.

Source: Radio ONE / David Settle

Houston continues to prove why it is one of the most influential cities in music and culture, and that energy was on full display when Michael Bivins pulled up ahead of one of the biggest R&B tours of 2026.

The legendary performer, best known for his role in New Edition, is hitting the road alongside fellow icons Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, creating a lineup that feels like a celebration of R&B across generations. Before stepping on stage, Bivins made it clear he wanted to tap in with the city in a real way.

Source: Radio ONE / David Settle

That connection came to life through a special Community Day hosted at Trill Burgers, the wildly popular Houston staple founded by Bun B. In a move that had fans lining up early, Bivins sponsored a one hour giveaway where visitors enjoyed free burgers from noon to 1 pm. The event quickly turned into more than just a pop up.

It became a moment of unity, blending music culture, food, and community into one unforgettable afternoon.

Source: Radio ONE / David Settle

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Fans packed the area not only for the food, but for the experience. Bivins took time to greet supporters, take photos, and show genuine appreciation for the love Houston continues to show him and his legacy. The atmosphere felt like a block party, with our very own Kandi Eastman right in the middle of it all. As a Boston native and lifelong New Edition fan, her link up with Bivins made the moment even more special for everyone watching.

Source: Radio ONE / David Settle

Holding down the soundtrack for the afternoon was DJ J-Que from Good Morning H Town, who kept the energy high with a mix of classic hits and current favorites. His set helped bridge generations in the crowd, bringing together longtime fans of New Edition with younger listeners who grew up on the influence they created. From start to finish, the vibe was pure Houston, loud, proud, and full of love.

Source: Radio ONE / David Settle

As the event wrapped, Bun B took a moment to thank the city for its continued support, emphasizing that the success of Trill Burgers would not be possible without Houston.

He also gave flowers to his hardworking team, crediting them for delivering quality food and service every single day. Moments like this show what happens when legends connect with the community. It is bigger than music. It is about legacy, love, and showing up for the people who made it all possible.

Mike Bivins, Bun B Show Love in Houston With Free Trill Burgers Event was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com