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Julian Champagnie Says 76ers Cutting Him Elevated His Career

Julian Champagnie Says 76ers Cutting him Was The Best Thing That Ever Happen

Published on April 7, 2026
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San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Julian Champagnie: How Leaving Philly Powered His Rise

Sometimes a closed door forces you to find the right path. On April 6, 2026, the San Antonio Spurs edged out a hard-fought victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. The most impactful moment, however, came after the final buzzer. During his postgame interview, Spurs forward Julian Champagnie made a striking statement: being cut by the 76ers was the best thing that ever happened to his career.

His words resonate deeply within our community. We know that setbacks often mark the beginning of an inclusive journey toward true success. When the 76ers waived Champagnie early in his career, it felt like a tough blow. Instead, it became a powerful launching pad.

Champagnie needed a space that would empower his skills. San Antonio provided that exact environment. The Spurs organization has a long history of building a diverse, culturally connected roster where young players can develop at their own pace. By embracing his unique talents, the team allowed Champagnie to find his footing and thrive.

On Monday night against his former team, he proved exactly why he belongs. He hit crucial shots down the stretch, helping San Antonio secure a tight win. His growth on the court shows what happens when we celebrate diversity in talent and give people the proper support they need to develop.

Champagnie’s postgame reflection is about much more than just basketball. It is a story of resilience that many of us recognize. When he spoke about the 76ers cutting him, he did not show bitterness. He showed deep gratitude for the push it gave him. By sharing his authentic experience, he is empowering voices across the sports world to view rejection as a simple redirection.

We all face moments where we must pivot and rebuild. Champagnie took a difficult career moment and turned it into a strong foundation for lasting success. His current play proves that finding an organization that values your contributions changes everything.

Join our community as we continue to celebrate athletes who overcome adversity. Julian Champagnie shows us that the right environment will always empower you to reach your highest potential.

Julian Champagnie Says 76ers Cutting him Was The Best Thing That Ever Happen was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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