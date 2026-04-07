Source: Eleonora Grigorjeva / Getty

Parents Charged after Wolf Grabs 17 mo. Old at Zoo America

A family outing turned into a terrifying ordeal at Hersheypark’s ZooAmerica in Pennsylvania. A 17-month-old toddler was grabbed by a gray wolf after wandering into a restricted area near the animal’s enclosure.

Authorities report that the toddler managed to bypass primary physical barriers, entering a restricted zone directly adjacent to the wolf habitat. Once the child reached the secondary fencing, a gray wolf reached through and grabbed the toddler. Park security and local emergency responders arrived on the scene immediately to secure the area and provide urgent medical care.

Emergency medical technicians treated the 17-month-old for injuries sustained during the encounter. First responders then transported the child to a nearby hospital. Medical staff expect the toddler to make a full physical recovery.

However, the aftermath of the incident has led to severe legal consequences. Local police officially charged the child’s parents with child endangerment. Investigators stated that the adults failed to provide adequate supervision, which allowed the toddler to access a clearly marked restricted and dangerous zone.

Watch the full news report below!

Parents Charged after Wolf Grabs 17 mo. Old at Zoo America was originally published on rnbphilly.com