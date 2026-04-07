Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep

A lawyer for New York rapper Lil Tjay shared a statement revealing that his client was not shot alongside Offset in Florida.

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
2024 Rolling Loud Miami

News went wide on Monday that Offset was shot near a Florida casino alongside unconfirmed chatter that fellow rapper Lil Tjay was also hit. A representative for Lil Tjay has issued a statement which revealed that his client was not shot nor involved in the Offset incident.

According to Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, her client was not in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where the shooting reportedly took place.

From Florio’s Instagram:

Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors

Tjay and Offset have had their differences over the years, presumably over owed monies, and Tjay has also been previously shot. In 2022, while at a New Jersey shopping center, Tjay was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.

Also in 2022, Takeoff, Offset’s Migos bandmate, was shot and killed while reportedly gambling. As of now, Offset’s condition has been reported as stable, and no charges have been announced in connection with the shooting.

UPDATE: According to a report from TMZ, Lil Tjay was arrested on disorderly conduct charges in connection with a fight at the same hotel where Offset was shot at. It isn’t known yet if the fight and shooting are connected in any way.

Photo: Getty

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Briefing Iran 4/6/26

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops

Hip-Hop Wired
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Was Black Excellence

Comment
37 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
25:41
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Zonnique Talks Motherhood, Family Diss Tracks, & New Single 'Best'

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close