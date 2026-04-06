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Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Lafayette Shooting Suspect

Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Lafayette Shooting Suspect

The Lafayette Police Department is looking for Adam Joseph McDaniel, who's accused of shooting a man Monday morning, leaving him in critical condition.

Published on April 6, 2026
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Joseph McDaniel
Joseph McDaniel (Source: Lafayette PD)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after a shooting left another man critically injured.

The Lafayette Police Department said that around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 700 block of Olivia Place for a report of a shooting involving two men.

When officers got there, they found 39-year-old Rayne Shideler with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

LPD identified the other man there as 37-year-old Adam Joseph McDaniel. Police said McDaniel left the scene and took a 7-year-old with him.

Later on, Lafayette officers and deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located the child unharmed at a residence in Rossville. McDaniel was not at the home when authorities got there.

The suspect is believed to have left in a silver 2011 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate TK872OAA. The public is advised not to approach McDaniel and instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200.

Ford F-150
Source: Lafayette Police Department

Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Lafayette Shooting Suspect was originally published on wibc.com

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