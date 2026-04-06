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Lamar Jackson Arrives For Day 1 of Ravens Voluntary Workouts

Published on April 6, 2026
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Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
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Lamar Jackson is back at work and making an early statement this offseason.

The two-time MVP was among several Baltimore Ravens players who reported to the Under Armour Performance Center Monday as the team kicked off its voluntary offseason program, The Ravens report.

While attendance isn’t mandatory, Jackson’s presence carries weight, especially as the Ravens begin a new era under head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. After spending his first eight seasons under longtime coach John Harbaugh, Jackson now enters a transitional period with a fresh leadership group.

Minter recently shared that he’s already been in contact with Jackson, describing the quarterback as motivated and ready to build chemistry with the new staff.

“He’s excited for us to connect, build a relationship, and establish trust,” Minter said, adding that Jackson’s work ethic and leadership are key to his continued growth.

Jackson wasn’t the only notable name in the building. Newly added pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and star running back Derrick Henry also reported Monday, signaling a strong start to the offseason.

The Ravens’ program officially begins with Phase 1, a two-week period focused on meetings, strength training, and rehab work. Phase 2 follows with on-field drills and instruction over three weeks.

The final stretch, Phase 3, spans four weeks and includes Organized Team Activities (OTAs). While live contact is not allowed, teams can participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and full 11-on-11 drills.

With a new coaching staff and key additions already in the mix, Jackson’s early arrival sets the tone for what the Ravens hope will be a productive offseason.

Lamar Jackson Arrives For Day 1 of Ravens Voluntary Workouts was originally published on 92q.com

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