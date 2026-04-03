Listen Live
Close
News

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump has weighed in on a recent skit from Druski, and made it clear he wasn’t feeling it.

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSK/@druski / Getty/Instagram

Donald Trump has weighed in on a recent skit from Druski, and made it clear he wasn’t feeling it.

The comedian posted a viral video mocking what appeared to be Erika Kirk, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act.” The skit quickly gained traction online, racking up more than 180 million views across social media platforms.

During a recent speech, Trump urged Kirk to take legal action Druski over the video.

“I think you should sue them…I told her, you ought sue some of these…They’re so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue, I can say, you’re not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer. Sue their a** off.”

Following Trump’s comments, rumors surfaced that Kirk was considering moving forward with legal action. However, according to Newsweek, no legal steps have been taken against Druski.

“Any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false.”

The rest of social media found the skit funny and spot-on. Some users online saying, “The same people who are mad about this were all laughing and making memes of George Floyd when he passed away, but this is somehow ‘too far”

Check out the full reactions below.

W tweet

Will Druski make a skit out of this next?

That part.

Make it make sense.

Plot twist.

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9

Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

Hip-Hop Wired
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

DaBaby Checks Fan For Painting Of His Daughters

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Album 'BULLY' First-Week Sales Have Been Announced

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music survey
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 And Khelani’s IPad

Comment
37 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
News  |  Matty Willz

What Is Hydrocodone? Drug Found On Tiger Woods

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close