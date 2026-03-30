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20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet

Tiger Woods’ viral mugshot has fans talking again. Here are 20 celebrity mugshots that shocked the internet over the years.

Published on March 30, 2026
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TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
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Tiger Woods’ mugshot is trending again, and it has fans revisiting one of the most viral celebrity arrests ever.

Over the years, many high-profile figures have had their mugshots surface online. Some sparked controversy, while others turned into internet memes.

In some cases, those images even changed public perception overnight.

From athletes to actors and music stars, these moments often live forever online. As a result, mugshots have become part of celebrity culture in a way few expected.

Here are some celebrity mugshots that shocked the internet and still get people talking today.

20 Celebrity Mugshots That Shocked The Internet

1. Tiger Woods

DUI (Drugs) — 2017 / 2026

2. O. J. Simpson

Murder Charges — 1994

3. Shia LaBeouf

Simple Battery — 2026

4. Dennis Rodman

Stealing — 1979

5. Justin Bieber

DUI, Drag Racing — 2014

6. Bruno Mars

Drug Possession — 2010

7. Robert Downey Jr.

Drug Possession — 1999

8. Lindsay Lohan

DUI, Drug Possession, etc — 2007 – 2013

9. Matthew McConaughey

Disorderly Conduct — 1999

10. Paris Hilton

DUI — 2006

11. Desiigner

Failure to Appear — 2026

12. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges — 2024

13. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Drug & Weapons Charges — 2024

14. Blueface

Attempted Murder Charges — 2022

15. Fetty Wap (prison photo)

Federal Drug Trafficking Charges — 2021

16. Tiffany Haddish

DUI — 2023

17. Justin Timberlake

DWI — 2024

18. Zachery Ty Bryan

DUI — 2024

19. Ezra Miller

Disorderly Conduct — 2022

20. Donald Trump

Election Interference Charges — 2023

Trump Administration Faces Thousands Of Lawsuits By Importers That Want Refunds After SCOTUS Struck Down Tariffs

Kendrick Lamar Didn’t “Give A F-ck” About The 2024 Election, According To Shia LaBeouf

Tiger Woods Released From Jail After DUI Arrest From Car Rollover, Trump Praises Him As Amazing Man

20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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