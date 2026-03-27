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15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides Playlist

15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides That Prove She Belongs in the Rock Hall of Fame

Discover 15 Mariah Carey deep cuts and B-sides that showcase her rock edge and prove she deserves Rock Hall induction.

Published on March 27, 2026
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Mariah Carey’s “Lambily” fanbase is loud for a reason, and it’s not just because we all scream “high note!” every five seconds. Her hits are legendary, sure. But the real flex? The deep cuts and B-sides that live on our secret playlists and in our group chats. These songs are the ones that make you say, “Oh, you really listen to Mariah.”

Dig a little past the radio singles and you hear a different side of her. She’s experimenting, storytelling, and stacking vocals like only she can. That’s the kind of long-game artistry that absolutely deserves a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame moment.

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So instead of running back “Fantasy” for the millionth time, let’s show some love to the hidden gems. Here are 15 Mariah Carey deep cuts and B-sides that make the Rock Hall case feel like a no-brainer.

15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides

Underneath the Stars – Dreamy, ‘70s-style slow jam that feels like lying in the grass and never checking your phone.

Close My Eyes – Soft, reflective, and quietly devastating if you really listen to the lyrics.

Slipping Away – The B-side that fans will argue about like it’s a lost number-one single.

The Wind – Jazzy, moody, and perfect for late-night overthinking.

Outside – For anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t quite fit anywhere.

Petals – Gentle, honest, and the “cry in the car, then get it together” anthem.

Bliss – Ethereal, sensual, and basically Mariah turning her voice into a whole soundscape.

Fourth of July – Like a summer movie scene in song form.

Everything Fades Away – Not on the main album, but absolutely main-character energy.

Lead the Way – Big vocals, big feelings, big “why wasn’t this a single?” energy.

Subtle Invitation – Feels like stumbling into the coolest little jazz lounge.

Lullaby – Hypnotic, layered, and low-key addictive.

There Goes My Heart – Sweet, bittersweet, and very “smiling through the pain.”

Meteorite – Disco sparkle with full diva confidence.

Camouflage – Stripped back, emotional, and perfect for a good dramatic stare out the window.

15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides That Prove She Belongs in the Rock Hall of Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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