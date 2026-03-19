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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on March 19, 2026
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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
Source: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Michael B. Jordan winning Best Actor at the Oscars, “Blacker” Jack Harlow’s new Ritz&B album in the key of gluten-free, Tina Knowles’ gumbo booth causing a commotion at Houston Rodeo, Destiny’s Child alum Farrah Franklin’s response to Terrence Howard’s claims he passed on Beyoncé, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with La La Anthony making her return to the series after stunning at NYC Asian-Fusion hotspot Sei Less.

The booked and busy media maven celebrated the popular restaurant’s limited-edition, signature dish called the “La La Lo Mein” cheffed up in her honor as part of its Women’s History Month celebration.

La La worked directly with Sei Less chef Allen Ma to conceptualize and develop the new dish featuring lo mein noodles with shrimp, lobster, pineapple, pumpkin, red bell pepper, baby bok choy and La La’s secret sauce. Whew!

“I’ve eaten at Sei Less and known Dara for years, so getting the chance to create my own signature dish during Women’s History Month felt extra special,” she said in a statement.

“It’s an incredible feeling to celebrate this moment while collaborating with a restaurant I genuinely love, and I’m excited for everyone to experience a dish that reflects both my personal taste and the vibrant energy of this place.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey stunning along with Kayla Nicole and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Janelle Monáe, Porsha Williams, Kysre Gondrezick, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136 was originally published on bossip.com

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