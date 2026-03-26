The Best Diana Ross Songs You Need to Hear Right Now
- Diana Ross's powerful vocals and versatility shaped timeless hits across her Supremes and solo career.
- Her songs like 'I'm Coming Out' and 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' have become cultural anthems.
- Ross's blend of soul, pop, and emotion continues to inspire today's top artists.
10 Of The Best Diana Ross Songs You Need to Hear Right Now
Few artists have shaped music, culture, and style quite like Diana Ross. From her time as the lead singer of The Supremes to her legendary solo career, Diana Ross has delivered timeless hits that continue to influence generations of R&B and pop artists.
Whether you grew up on her music or are just discovering her catalog, here are ten of the best Diana Ross songs you need to hear right now.
1. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
This classic anthem is one of Diana Ross’s most powerful solo records. Her emotional delivery and the song’s uplifting message make it unforgettable.
2. I’m Coming Out
An iconic record that has become a cultural anthem. With its infectious groove and empowering message, this song remains a staple across generations.
3. Upside Down
A funky, feel good hit that showcases Diana Ross at her most playful. The groove alone makes this one impossible not to dance to.
4. Love Hangover
This track starts slow and sensual before transforming into a high energy dance record. It perfectly captures her versatility as an artist.
5. Stop! In the Name of Love
One of the most recognizable songs from her time with The Supremes. This track helped define the Motown sound and solidified her place in music history.
6. Endless Love
A beautiful duet with Lionel Richie that became one of the most iconic love songs of all time. The chemistry between the two artists makes this record timeless.
7. Baby Love
Another Supremes classic that highlights Diana Ross’s early impact on pop and R&B. Its catchy melody and harmonies made it a chart topping hit.
8. Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)
A reflective and emotional ballad that showcases her vocal control and storytelling ability. This song remains one of her most heartfelt performances.
9. Touch Me in the Morning
A smooth and emotional breakup song that resonates with anyone who has experienced love and loss. Diana Ross delivers it with grace and vulnerability.
10. I’m Still Waiting
A soulful and timeless record that gained major popularity internationally. It is a perfect example of her ability to connect emotionally with listeners.
Diana Ross is more than just a singer.
She is a cultural icon whose influence can be heard in today’s biggest artists. Her ability to blend soul, pop, and emotion helped define an entire era of music and continues to inspire generations.
If you are building a classic R&B playlist or revisiting the legends, these songs are essential listening.
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The Best Diana Ross Songs You Need to Hear Right Now was originally published on wtlcfm.com