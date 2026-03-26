Diana Ross Deep Cuts Every Fan Should Have in Their Playlist

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Diana Ross is more than a Motown superstar. She’s a blueprint for pop, R&B and Black Hollywood success.

She first rose to fame as lead singer of The Supremes, Motown’s hit machine that delivered classics throughout the 1960s. The group eventually became Diana Ross & The Supremes, signaling her transition toward a solo spotlight and a new era of Diana Ross music. Then, in 1970, she stepped out on her own with a self‑titled debut and never looked back.

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From there, Diana Ross built a solo career that mixed chart-topping hits, disco anthems and silky ballads. She also expanded into film, earning an Oscar nomination for Lady Sings the Blues and headlining Mahogany and The Wiz, which turned her into a big-screen icon as well. So her legacy stretches from Detroit doo-wop roots to full-on global stardom.

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Yet if you only spin “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” or “I’m Coming Out,” you’re missing a lot of Diana Ross magic. Her catalog is packed with overlooked deep cuts that show off different shades of her voice and personality. That’s where a real Diana Ross playlist comes alive.

So if you’re a true Diana Ross fan, it’s time to dig deeper. Add underrated gems like “Nothing But Heartaches,” “Going Down for the Third Time,” “No Matter What Sign You Are,” “Last Time I Saw Him,” “You Build Me Up to Tear Me Down,” “Eaten Alive,” “Let’s Go Up” and “Heavy Weather” to your rotation. These songs turn a basic greatest-hits run into a journey through the most underrated corners of her legendary discography.