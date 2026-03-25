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J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature

J. Cole Says 'The Fall-Off' Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature, Decided To Scrap It Once It Was Leaked

J. Cole is fresh off releasing The Fall-Off, but according to the Dreamville rapper, an earlier version of the album looked a little different.

Published on March 25, 2026
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2025 Dreamville Music Festival
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J. Cole is fresh off releasing The Fall-Off, but according to the Dreamville rapper, an earlier version of the album looked a little different.

During a recent conversation on Cam’ron’s podcast, Cole revealed that the original demo of The Fall-Off actually had two Kendrick Lamar features. However, those records never made the final cut after the songs were leaked.

Cole explained that the project was basically finished at the time and only needed some minor adjustments before the unexpected leak happened.

“I had The Fall-Off finished. I probably had to tweak a couple of mixes. At that time, I had been working on The Fall-Off, which was done, and by the way, somebody leaked it. He was on two joints.”

What could have been…

Earlier in the conversation, Cole also opened up about his initial reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” the record that kicked off the Big 3 moment between Kendrick, Cole, and Drake.

“So I listen to it, and I have two initial first reactions. My first reaction is that sh*t is hard, it’s a hard a** verse, undeniably. He went crazy. My second reaction is, not now n*gga, no n*gga, this is inconvenient for me. Right at that time, I just got off tour with Drake, and I had Might Delete Later in the chamber, and I had The Fall-Off finished.”

While fans were watching the Big 3 chaos unfold in real time, Cole was already sitting on a completed album and apparently a couple of Kendrick Lamar collaborations that the world may never hear.

J. Cole Says 'The Fall-Off' Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature, Decided To Scrap It Once It Was Leaked was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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