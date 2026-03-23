Listen Live
Close
Local

DaBaby Announces “Be More Grateful Festival” in Charlotte

DaBaby is bringing major energy to Charlotte this summer with his star-studded “Be More Grateful Festival” set for June 13.

Published on March 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DaBaby Billion Dollar Weekend 1
Source: Keontre Asher / Keontre Asher

Charlotte’s own DaBaby is bringing a major moment to the city this summer, and it’s looking like one of the biggest hip-hop events of the year.

The rapper just announced the “Be More Grateful Festival,” set to take over Charlotte on June 13 at the Route 29 Pavilion. The lineup is already turning heads.

DaBaby will of course hit the stage, but he’s not coming alone. The festival is stacked with heavy hitters, including 50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Webbie, Busta Rhymes, BigXthaPlug, Waka Flocka Flame, YkNiece, and more.

The festival ties directly into DaBaby’s latest era, following the release of his 2026 album Be More Grateful. He’s already been on the road for the “Be More Grateful Tour,” hitting cities across the country earlier this year, but this hometown festival feels like a bigger statement.

With no Dreamville Festival happening this year, fans across North Carolina have been waiting on something to fill that gap, and this might be it.

If the energy matches the announcement, we’re heading to Charlotte this summer.

DaBaby Announces “Be More Grateful Festival” in Charlotte was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
JAŸ-Z in GQ magazine

JAŸ-Z Covers April 2026 Issue Of 'GQ' Magazine — "2026 Is All Offense"

Hip-Hop Wired
Elon Musk addresses World Economic Forum

Jury Finds Elon Musk Liable For Misleading Twitter Shareholders

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For GoFundMe Donation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

#RHOA's Pinky Cole Restaurateur Rushes To Bankruptcy Court After Creditors Seize Her Georgia Home, Says Actions Weren't Warranted

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Dj Queen Agnes joins 979 the Beat
Entertainment  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

DJ QUEEN AGNES BRINGS AFRO FUSION TO 97.9 THE BEAT

Comment
Jones Monroe
97.9 The Beat Featured Artists  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

🌟 STAR GAZING with Spaceboifresh 🌟

Comment
Health  |  J. Bachelor

How Music Brings Hope to St. Jude Kids

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close