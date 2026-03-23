Listen Live
Close
Local

ICE Deployed to Airports Amid TSA Shortages

Published on March 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have started deploying to select airports nationwide, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as travelers encounter widespread disruptions. The issues come as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer absences surge, with many employees working without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump announced that hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be deployed to airports on Monday to assist understaffed TSA teams. He added that White House border czar Tom Homan will oversee the operation.

DHS reported that TSA absences reached their highest levels over the weekend since the shutdown began five weeks ago. At major airports in cities such as Houston, New York City, and Atlanta, more than one-third of TSA personnel were either absent or called out sick.

The shutdown has left tens of thousands of federal workers unpaid since funding for DHS expired on February 13. The budget impasse continues as Democrats, along with some Republicans, oppose funding the department due to concerns over the administration’s strict immigration enforcement policies.

ICE Deployed to Airports Amid TSA Shortages was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For GoFundMe Donation

Hip-Hop Wired

J. Cole Confronts Cam'ron About Lawsuit In Upcoming Episode of Talk With Flee Podcast

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Slammed For Distasteful Post About Robert Mueller's Death

Hip-Hop Wired
BUN B RODEO NIGHT

Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
News  |  Hollywood Zay

Suspect Arrested After Dragging Officer, Fleeing U-Haul Chase

Comment
37 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026

Comment
Panorama Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
Sports  |  JuugMasterJay

TCU’s Run Ends Early, But Texas Still Got Teams Dancing

Comment
20:30
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Rico Love: From Usher’s Rapper to R&B Hitmaker

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close