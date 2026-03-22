Latto & 21 Savage Seemingly Send Out Baby Shower Invites, Big Mama Causes Courtside Commotion At Atlanta Hawks Game

Right after Latto’s pregnancy announcement broke the internet, she popped out at the Atlanta Hawks game as viral baby shower invites further fuel fatherhood fodder about 21 Savage.

Source: Paras Griffin/Prince Williams

Keeping on theme with her Big Mama album cover, it looks like Latto continued the cheetah cub cuteness with over-the-top baby shower invitations. The Shade Room reports Instagram user @babyjade shared video of the adorable announcements decked out in Latto’s signature cheetah print.

The detail that has everyone talking is Latto and all-but-confirmed baby daddy 21 Savage’s government names, Alyssa and Shéyaa. And between their names written in gold… ISSA KNIFE! Even the stuffed cheetah cub is rocking a gold necklace with what appears to be the infamous family emblem.

Why Fans Think The Invitations Are Icing On The Baby Shower Cake For More Papa Proof About 21 Savage

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Since Latto’s “Business & Personal” single dropped on Friday, social media sleuths have clocked countless clues they claim confirms 21 Savage as the father, like the reveal of her matching knife tattoo.

Other not-so-subtle Easter eggs include a hand on Big Mama’s big belly with tattoos matching the “redrum” rapper’s ink.

And 21’s baby picture next to hers in the super sweet scrapbook.

Fans even suspect another alleged mother of 21 Savage’s children low-key confirmed (or condoned) the covert coupledom with an Instagram like.

Latto & Her Baby Bump Are Seen On The Scene At The Hawks Game

Like everything else, motherhood looks good on Latto! She showed up and showed out at the Hawks vs. Warriors game on Saturday. The “Georgia Peach” performer was glowing as she sat next to her sister and bff Brook courtside.

Like Rihanna, Latto didn’t let a baby bump stop her switch up her style of rocking crop tops and designer fits.

Clearly, the Clayco queen meant it when she rapped on her new song, “This baby ain’t slowing down s** but the horsepower.” She even turned the appearance into another video for “Business and Personal.” She was flexing for two in the parking garage with her Lambo, giving fans a taste of what to expect with the album launch while expecting.

Latto & 21 Savage Seemingly Send Out Baby Shower Invites, Big Mama Causes Courtside Commotion At Atlanta Hawks Game was originally published on bossip.com