TCU’s Run Ends Early, But Texas Still Got Teams Dancing

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Man… Fort Worth, I know that one hurt. And as a proud Horned Frog this hit even harder…

TCU had a solid start, got past that first test, and had the city believing for a second. But once they ran into Duke, it was a different level. The Frogs couldn’t keep up, and just like that — season over. That’s the reality of this time of year. You either advance… or you go home. And unfortunately for TCU, they at the crib





Respect Where It’s Due



Let’s not act like the Frogs didn’t show up though. They fought, they competed, and they gave DFW something to rally behind. But when you run into a top-tier program like Duke, mistakes get magnified and runs get shut down quick. Still — making it to the big dance decently ranked and getting a win? That matters.



Texas Still Outside



Now here’s the part that gets interesting …

Texas teams ain’t out of this thing especially when Houston is looking like a real problem. They just handled Texas A&M with ease and are moving like a team with a mission. Defense tight, pace controlled — they not playing around. Them Texas Longhorns are still alive too, and lowkey one of the more dangerous squads left. They came through the play-in and now they stacking wins? That’s how runs get started. Texas Tech & Texas A&M had their moments, but couldn’t keep it going. Still repped the state strong but there’s always next year.





DFW Perspective



For the crib, yeah… it stings. Anytime my Frogs make noise, the whole metroplex taps in. But this is one-and-done basketball — no series, no second chances. You slip up, it’s over. And they did so now spring break is over and the reality sets in. We all wanted TCU to go deeper (pause), but now those Cinderalla dreams have ended from a program who felt like they were destined to win it all.



Find A Bandwagon



So this when we find a team we can say “At least such and such won instead of….” This the only time when rooting for your in state rival can real so wrong but its only right because the state of Texas still got life. Houston looking like they can go all the way, and UT got that underdog energy that makes people uncomfortable. So yeah… FunkyTown might be out….but the state our people down 35 & 45 are still very much in the mix.









Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat

IG: @JuugMasterJay