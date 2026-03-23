Oak Cliff Author Dr. Froswa’ Booker Shines Nationally

This Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating a woman who continues to lead, uplift, and pour into others, Dr. Froswa’ Booker.

This Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating Oak Cliff author Dr. Froswa’ Booker, a leader, visionary, and voice for women navigating spaces that weren’t always built with them in mind.

The Oak Cliff author, Dr. Froswa’ Booker has earned national recognition as her book Front Porch Wisdom: Navigating Leadership Pressures and Barriers as a Woman of Color was named the 2026 Outstanding Book of the Year by the Illumination Book Awards.

And this moment? It’s bigger than an award, it’s purpose being recognized.

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Front Porch Wisdom is more than a book, it’s a real conversation. A guide. A moment of reflection for women of color balancing leadership, faith, and personal growth.

Dr. Booker describes the book as a “love letter” to women in leadership, and you can feel that in every chapter. It speaks to the real challenges, the unseen pressures, and the strength it takes to keep showing up anyway.

The Oak Cliff author Dr. Froswa’ Booker created a space where women feel seen, heard, and equipped.

Before this latest honor, Front Porch Wisdom was already making waves:

Winner of the 2025 ECPA Top Shelf Book Cover Award (Nonfiction)

Amazon bestseller across multiple categories

Recognized as both a “balm” and a leadership resource

But beyond the awards, it’s the impact that truly matters.

Dr. Booker is the founder of Soulstice Consultancy and the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation, and co-founder of HERitage Giving Circle, one of the first Black women giving circles in Texas.https://www.instagram.com/p/DQknIxWjZ0v/https://www.instagram.com/p/DQknIxWjZ0v/

Her work continues to uplift communities, support Black-led nonprofits, and empower women to lead with confidence and clarity.

On behalf of 97.9 The Beat, Majic 94.5, and me, Shani Scott, we celebrate Oak Cliff author Dr. Froswa’ Booker. Because when one woman walks in purpose… she creates space for others to rise.