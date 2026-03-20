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North Texas Welcomes Spring With Summer Heat

North Texas kicks off the first day of spring with summer-like heat, bringing unusually high temperatures and what it means for the days ahead.

Published on March 20, 2026
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Thermometer hanging at a wooden pole at beach against sun, sea and blue sky
Source: the_burtons / Getty

Dallas, if you’re going outside this weekend, be sure to have your sunscreen ready. It is officially spring, and DFW is bringing the heat. On Saturday and Sunday, residents can expect potentially record-breaking heat, expected to be 20 degrees higher than the seasonal average for this time of year in March.

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Temperatures on Friday morning started in the 60s and will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon as the heat wave covers North Texas. This is also 40 degrees warmer than it was at the beginning of this week.

The 2017 heat record for this time of the year was set at 92. Friday’s forecast is now just below that record at 91, and the heat rise for Saturday is expected to be 95 and 97 on Sunday, nearly touching 100 degrees, being the hottest day this weekend. Shattering records set in 1934 and 1935. 

Conditions will remain dry with no significant precipitation expected through Wednesday.

If you have allergies, prepare yourself to experience some difficult conditions over the weekend.
According to AccuWeather reports, tree pollen levels are currently in an extreme range for North Texas, with cedar, juniper, and elm being listed as the primary triggers.

Dust levels will be high as well due to southwest winds. Health experts recommend keeping windows closed and changing clothes after spending time outdoors to minimize exposure to intense pollution during this period.

North Texas Welcomes Spring With Summer Heat was originally published on majic945.com

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