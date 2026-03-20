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Trim Announces Boat Remix With Pooh Shiesty as Fans Expect Young Thug

Taking to social media, Trim revealed that the new version of the record dubbed the “Slimey Edition” will feature Pooh Shiesty and is set to drop this Friday.

Published on March 20, 2026
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  • Trim is building momentum online through social media presence and viral content.
  • The 'Boat' remix features Pooh Shiesty, but fans expected a collaboration with Young Thug.
  • Trim represents a new generation of artists leveraging virality and fan engagement to drive their careers.
ItsmsTrim Instagram Image
Source: ItsmsTrim Instagram Image / ItsmsTrim Instagram Image (We do Not Own Rights)

Trim Announces Boat Remix With Pooh Shiesty as Fans Expect Young Thug

Rising artist Trim is continuing to build momentum online after announcing the official remix to her buzzing track “Boat.”

Taking to social media, Trim revealed that the new version of the record dubbed the “Slimey Edition” will feature Pooh Shiesty and is set to drop this Friday.

The announcement immediately sparked conversation across platforms, with fans tapping in and reacting to the unexpected collaboration.


Trim is quickly becoming one of the internet’s newest artists to watch. With a growing presence across platforms, she’s been able to turn clips, personality, and short-form content into real traction.

Her rise has been fueled heavily by social media, where her snippets, freestyles, and personality-driven content have helped her build a loyal and curious fanbase.

Rather than relying on traditional industry rollouts, Trim is part of a new wave of artists leveraging virality first and converting attention into opportunity.

The Viral Young Thug Conversation
Part of the anticipation around this remix comes from a recent viral moment involving Young Thug.

In a circulating clip, Trim spoke on potential collaborations, which led many fans to believe that Young Thug could be featured on a future version of “Boat.” The speculation spread quickly, setting expectations high for what the remix might include.

So when the official announcement dropped with Pooh Shiesty instead, fans had mixed reactions.

Some were excited to hear Shiesty’s gritty Memphis energy on the track, while others flooded comment sections asking one question: “Where’s Thuggggggger?”

The comment sections quickly filled with reactions ranging from excitement to confusion. While many fans showed love for the Shiesty feature, others referenced the earlier viral clip and expressed disappointment that the rumored Young Thug collaboration didn’t materialize.

Still, the conversation itself is a win.
Moments like this highlight Trim’s growing influence online. When fans are this invested in who might be on your record, it’s a sign that your name is starting to carry real weight.

Trim represents a new generation of artists who are building careers in real time on social media. Viral clips, fan speculation, and interactive moments are all becoming part of the rollout strategy.

Instead of traditional promo cycles, artists like Trim are letting the internet shape the narrative and in this case, it’s working

With a high-profile feature from Pooh Shiesty and increasing attention from fans, this remix could mark a major step forward in her career.

RELATED: Meet Breakout Star Ms. Trim: The Rising Rap Force Taking Over Your FYP

Trim Announces Boat Remix With Pooh Shiesty as Fans Expect Young Thug was originally published on hot1009.com

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