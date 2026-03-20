Issa Baby Daddy? People Think THIS Proves 21 Savage Is The Father Of Latto’s ClayCo Child

Latto's pregnancy announcement features baby bump and hints at 21 Savage as the father.

Music video for 'Business & Personal' contains tattoo and photo evidence linking 21 Savage to Latto's pregnancy.

Fans have been speculating for months about Latto's pregnancy, now seemingly confirmed by her announcement.

Issa baby daddy? Latto is pregnant, and fans are convinced they know exactly who the father is!

Source: Anna Webber / Prince Williams

On Friday, March 20, the ClayCo queen announced her pregnancy by dropping the cover art for her upcoming album, Big Mama. The picture features Latto and her growing baby bump as she holds onto an adorable little leopard cub, signifying her own little one that will be in her arms soon.

After her big reveal, Latto went on to drop a music video for her new single, “Business & Personal.” There have been rumors swirling for years now that she’s dating 21 Savage, and in this visual, a number of hints are dropped that seem to confirm not only that they’re dating, but that he’s the father of her unborn child.

The snippet posted to her Instagram page begins with Latto sitting on the floor scrapbooking, and on her lower back, she has a knife tattoo that matches the one that’s been on 21’s forehead throughout his whole career.

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Then, when a shot of the scrapbook is shown, eagle-eyed fans noticed a photograph of him as a child next to a childhood photo of Latto. The pages also feature a pregnancy test next to text that reads: “I only took one test cuz I already knew what it was lol.”

The next shot is what really solidified the rumors. As Latto stands in a lacy, all-white two-piece set, her baby bump is on full display. Then, a man’s heavily-tattooed hand reaches from behind to caress her stomach before she lifts her hand to do the same.

That visual, in particular, sent fans down a rabbit hole, looking at photos of 21 Savage’s hand to see if the tattoos match. Sure enough, they look veeeeeery similar, which is what really convinced fans that he’s the father of Big Mama’s baby.

This confirmation comes after months of speculation that the Atlanta rapper is pregnant. Some eagle-eyed investigators claimed to spot the beginnings of a baby bump during a live performance back in October—though she shut down those rumors with another photo from that show, joking that she was just eating good overseas.

Yet speculation continued when Latto popped out for her Christmas in ClayCo toy giveaway in a massive fur. Once a star pops out in some unusually large clothing, the pregnancy rumors begin! But, this time around, it seems like fans were actually onto something.

In case there was any confusion from her announcement, Latto also went live from the studio amid the video premiere to confirm, “I’m Big Mama for real! Big Mama, one kid!”

It’s unclear if the rumored couple will ever come out and say that they’re together, but for many fans, this pregnancy announcement was confirmation enough that 21 Savage is the man Latto’s been talking about for years.

Issa Baby Daddy? People Think THIS Proves 21 Savage Is The Father Of Latto’s ClayCo Child was originally published on bossip.com