CHUCK NORRIS WAS CONNECTED TO THE DFDUB BIG TIME!!!!!!
Legendary Actor Chuck Norris Had huge Ties to the D F Dub!!!!!! He are some facts about his community work and how his legacy will be remembered with his work in these dfdub streets! Chuck you was a real one Bro! We gon miss you!!!!!
- Born March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma; grew up in California.
- Served in the U.S. Air Force; began martial-arts training while stationed in South Korea.
- Moved to the Dallas–Fort Worth area as his martial-arts and acting careers grew.
- Founded Chun Kuk Do (his martial-arts system) and the United Fighting Arts Federation (UFAC/UFAR), organizations long based in the Dallas area.
- Founded Kickstart Kids (1990), a nonprofit that uses martial-arts training to teach character and discipline in schools; the organization is headquartered in the Dallas area and has strong ties to local schools.
- Star and executive producer of Walker, Texas Ranger (set in Texas); the show increased his public profile in the region.
- Operated martial-arts schools and training programs in the DFW region, training thousands of students over decades.
- Regularly participated in local charity events, pro‑law‑enforcement causes, and community appearances across North Texas.
- Widely regarded in the DFW community as a local benefactor and influential figure in youth character programs.
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