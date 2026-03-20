CHUCK NORRIS WAS CONNECTED TO THE DFDUB BIG TIME!!!!!!

Legendary Actor Chuck Norris Had huge Ties to the D F Dub!!!!!! He are some facts about his community work and how his legacy will be remembered with his work in these dfdub streets! Chuck you was a real one Bro! We gon miss you!!!!!

Born March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma; grew up in California.

Served in the U.S. Air Force; began martial-arts training while stationed in South Korea.

Moved to the Dallas–Fort Worth area as his martial-arts and acting careers grew.

Founded Chun Kuk Do (his martial-arts system) and the United Fighting Arts Federation (UFAC/UFAR), organizations long based in the Dallas area.

Founded Kickstart Kids (1990), a nonprofit that uses martial-arts training to teach character and discipline in schools; the organization is headquartered in the Dallas area and has strong ties to local schools.

Star and executive producer of Walker, Texas Ranger (set in Texas); the show increased his public profile in the region.

Operated martial-arts schools and training programs in the DFW region, training thousands of students over decades.

Regularly participated in local charity events, pro‑law‑enforcement causes, and community appearances across North Texas.

Widely regarded in the DFW community as a local benefactor and influential figure in youth character programs.

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