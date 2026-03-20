Wait… We Got African Fish Eagles in Fort Worth Now?!

Source: Jeff Kingma / Getty

The Fort Worth Zoo really just put our whole area on the global wildlife map.

They’ve officially hatched their first-ever African fish eagle chick in the zoo’s 117-year history… and baby, this is not your average bird moment. There are only FIVE institutions in the entire world that even house African fish eagles. Five. And Fort Worth is one of them.

Not only that — it’s currently the ONLY AZA-accredited zoo to successfully hatch one in recent years. So yeah, while we’re over here in DFW minding our business, we’re also quietly leading the charge in global conservation. Casual.

The chick started out weighing just 76.5 grams (literally tennis ball size), but in about six weeks it’s already shot up close to its adult height — around 25 to 30 inches — and can reach up to eight pounds.

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And the level of care that went into this? Next level. The zoo team has spent YEARS studying how to properly breed this species. Since the eagle parents were new to this, keepers stepped in to hand-raise the chick — feeding it around the clock, using protective gear, and even an eagle puppet (yes, a puppet!) so the baby wouldn’t imprint on humans. That’s dedication.

Right now, the chick is tucked safely in a protected space within its parents’ habitat, building strength before its first flight — which could happen around 70 to 75 days.

All I’m saying is… people travel the WORLD to see animals like this. And we’ve got one growing up right here in Fort Worth.

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