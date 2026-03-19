Source: IMPD IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help to find two men wanted for a fatal shooting at a Waffle House on the city’s west side.

In February 2024, 35-year-old Crystal Kennebrew was shot and killed. She was a business owner from Gary who was visiting Indy for the NBA All-Star Game.

Three men now face charges for the shooting. While Darrell Turner is already in custody, police haven’t been able to find 30-year-old Saleem El-Amin or 29-year-old Khayree Sims. Warrants were issued for the men in April 2025, but the case remained under seal until this January. Investigators believe the two are hiding in the Gary or Chicago area.

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Detectives reviewed surveillance video and interviewed more than a dozen witnesses. The video shows the chaos began when Sims punched one of Kennebrew’s friends, sparking gunfire where nearly 50 shots were fired. Kennebrew was shot while trying to run for cover.

Police are now shifting their strategy to find the fugitives by making the rare move to unseal their arrest warrants.

“We asked… for that warrant to be unsealed. Those two warrants are unsealed now,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said. “We’re asking you to do the right thing. Step up, step forward. Think about this victim whose life was lost. We want to bring justice for these people.”

Thompson emphasized that the department isn’t giving up on the case. “A life is not just a number,” he said. “We’re going to work until we find these two.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

IMPD Asks for Help Tracking Down Gary Men in Waffle House Shooting was originally published on wibc.com