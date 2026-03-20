64 Years Later: Dolores Huerta, “Sí Se Puede,” and the Movement

Dolores Huerta, “Sí Se Puede,” and the Movement Reshaping Dallas Streets The legacy of Dolores Huerta is deeply woven into the fabric of American civil rights history. As a labor leader, feminist, and co-founder of the United Farm Workers, Huerta helped transform the lives of farmworkers across the United States. Today, her influence is not only historical — it is actively shaping conversations in cities like Dallas, where leaders are reconsidering how history is honored in public spaces. Who Is Dolores Huerta? Dolores Huerta is one of the most influential labor activists in U.S. history. Born in 1930, she co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 alongside César Chávez, which later became the United Farm Workers union. Huerta played a critical role in organizing strikes, negotiating labor contracts, and advocating for safer working conditions, fair wages, and workers’ rights. Source:

The Power of “Sí Se Puede” Love Civil Rights & Social Justice? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In 1972, Dolores Huerta coined the phrase “Sí, se puede,” meaning “Yes, it can be done.” The slogan emerged during a farmworker struggle in Arizona and quickly became a rallying cry for labor rights and social justice movements. The phrase would go on to inspire generations of activists and was later popularized in national politics as “Yes, we can.” Huerta’s words captured resilience, unity, and the belief that collective action could overcome systemic barriers. Source:

A Legacy Bigger Than One Name For decades, César Chávez became the most widely recognized face of the farmworker movement. However, historians and activists have long emphasized that Dolores Huerta was equally instrumental in its success. She led negotiations, organized boycotts, and remained a powerful voice for workers, women, and Latino communities. Recent national conversations have further highlighted her role, with many calling for greater recognition of her contributions. Source:

Dallas Reconsiders César Chávez Boulevard In March 2026, Dallas city leaders began discussions about removing César Chávez’s name from city recognitions, including the possibility of renaming César Chávez Boulevard. The street, originally named in 2010 to honor Chávez’s contributions to labor rights, has now become part of a broader conversation about how history should be represented. City council members have proposed opening discussions to potentially rename the street — with some advocates suggesting Dolores Huerta as a more fitting figure to honor. Source:

Parades, Celebrations, and a Shift in Recognition Across Texas and the United States, events traditionally honoring César Chávez — including parades and celebrations — are being reconsidered, renamed, or canceled. In Dallas and other cities, organizers are discussing how future events might instead celebrate the broader farmworker movement or uplift leaders like Dolores Huerta. This shift reflects a growing effort to recognize the collective contributions of activists, rather than focusing on a single historical figure. Source: