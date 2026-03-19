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Ray Lewis Supports Mental Health Screening Pilot in BCPS

Ray Lewis Partners With BCPS To Bring Mental Health Screenings To Students

Published on March 19, 2026
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NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis spent time with Baltimore County students on Wednesday, delivering a heartfelt message about mental health as the school system unveiled a new pilot screening program aimed at supporting student wellness.

The initiative, called Rising Together, will launch in 15 Baltimore County Public Schools as part of a broader effort to better identify and address mental health concerns among the district’s more than 108,000 students. Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said the program is designed to provide early intervention by connecting students and families with the resources they need before issues escalate.

Rogers described the screenings as part of a comprehensive partnership focused on helping schools recognize potential risks sooner while offering timely and effective support. The program is being implemented in collaboration with Lewis and his Ray of Hope Foundation, as well as community partners including Possibilities for Change, J and B Medical, and the Stephen and Renee Biscotti Foundation.

District leaders say the confidential screenings will give educators and counselors a stronger foundation to monitor student wellness. Rogers noted that young people continue to face significant challenges in a post pandemic world, including the pressures of social media and harmful social environments. Over the past three years, the district has invested more than 15 million dollars in expanding mental health resources for students.

Lewis used the opportunity to speak candidly with students about the importance of seeking help and opening up about their struggles. He shared the personal loss of his son, who died from an overdose two years ago, telling students he would give up any success or wealth for another chance to embrace him.

Motivated by that loss, Lewis has made it his mission to advocate for mental health screenings in schools nationwide. He reminded students they are not alone and said early support systems can make a life saving difference.

Ray Lewis Partners With BCPS To Bring Mental Health Screenings To Students was originally published on 92q.com

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