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Her Story – Sheila Johnson: A Lesson in Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Sheila Johnson's path to success provides a powerful example of how to overcome challenges and turn dreams into reality.

Published on March 19, 2026
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Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Sheila Johnson: A Lesson in Success”

I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from my friend Sheila Johnson, the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television. She is a woman who has eclipsed the billion-dollar net worth point and built an empire that includes sports, entertainment, and hospitality. She’s the first Black woman to be a co-owner of three professional sports teams: the Washington Capitals hockey team, the Washington Wizards NBA team, and the Washington Mystics WNBA team. She also owns a number of luxury hotels and resorts. She was awarded the Eleanor Roosevelt Award for her commitment to character and making the world a better place, especially for people of color. When I interviewed her on my podcast, she shared that the key to her success was persistence and a strong spiritual faith, where she said strong spiritual faith can get you through anything. 


isten to her full interview on my Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways podcast, and you will be inspired like I was. Tour life.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story – Sheila Johnson: A Lesson in Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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