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March Madness Food Deals And More

Check out these limited-time food deals on wings, pizza, and game-day favorites, including bundle specials, BOGO offers and more.

Published on March 19, 2026
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March Madness food deals
Source: Radio One / Urban One

March Madness always brings a wave of food deals which is perfect for game-day snacking, with many spots offering limited-time specials on crowd favorites like wings, pizza, burgers, bevrages and more. You’ll see discounted bundle meals designed for watch parties, buy-one-get-one offers, and reduced prices on popular items during big matchups. Some places even run fun promotions tied to the tournament, like free food when certain game outcomes happen or bracket challenges with prizes. Drinks and combo deals are also common, making it easy to grab a full meal at a lower cost. Overall, it’s a great time to take advantage of affordable, game-ready food whether you’re watching with friends or just catching the highlights.

Check out these March Madness Deals and more!

Pluckers

If an underdog wins the first 2 days of March Madness you get a free 8oz marg March 19 & March 2

Krispy Kreme

$2 Original Glazed dozen when you by a dozen, ends 3/22

Applebees

.50 boneless wings, valid 3/17-3/22 for online or app orders only

BJs

 $13 Pizookie Meal Deal

Yogurtland

20% the 20th of every month for rewards members

Olive Garden

Buy one take one

Buffalo Wild Wings


Pick 6 for $19.99

Insomnia Cookies

SNACK MADNESS – nsomnia is flying two Insomniacs + a friend out to Indy for College Basketball’s Biggest Weekend

TGI Friday’s

Pasta BOGO only on Uber Eats 1 per order 3/16-3/22

Dave & Busters

Unlimited Play Pass for $1 a day

KFC

Get an 8pc. Drum and Thigh Chicken Bucket OR get 8pc. Tenders for $10 on Tuesdays only

Dunkin

Buy a 25-or 50-count MUNCHKINS on March 20th and get a FREE “I Dough” ring box with a Wedding Cake-flavored MUNCHKIN inside

Chili’s

Quarter Pounder, Fries, Soda with bottomless chips and salsa for $10.99

Popeyes

$5 Faves menu 

SONIC Drive-In

American Smasher with a side of tots or fries and a drink for $6

Arby’s

Meat & 3 Box for for $7.99

Jack In The Box

BOGO 50% off when you buy one Jumbo Jack, Jr Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger, or Ultimate Cheeseburger 

March Madness Food Deals And More was originally published on majic945.com

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