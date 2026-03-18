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Purrrty Darlins Who Slayyyed At Houston Rodeo 2026, Vol. 2

Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Second Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

Hitch your wagon and swoon over these SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ baddies at Houston Rodeo 2026.

Published on March 18, 2026
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Yessiree, Bob!

Houston Rodeo Darlins Vol. 2
Source: IG: @damndasani

We heard you were a’feenin for a second helpin’ of purrrty darlins who looked mighty FINE in their cutesy cowgirl getups at this year’s world-famous Houston Rodeo in H-Town.

The bustlin’ event (which runs through March 22) continues to bring together some of thee flyest (and finest) cowgirls from near and far for some good ‘ole fashioned Texas funnn.

Founded in 1932, RodeoHouston is considered the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world, attracting millions of people each year to experience Western heritage through agriculture showcases, family-friendly activations, and traditional rodeo competitions like bull riding, steer wrestling, and more.

Uppin’ the ante is the famed Black Heritage Day, bustlin’ with parties, performances, and parlaying in celebration of Black Cowboys and their storied contributions to Western culture.

“We are really excited about the community becoming more interested in Western culture, country music, all of that is really important to the Black Heritage Committee,” said Black Heritage Committee chairman, Shaun Boddy, ahead of this year’s event.

“We’ve seen attendance increase in the last two years with social media exploding with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. So we do expect larger crowds this year,” said Boddy.

Have you ever experienced Black Heritage Day? If so, what was your favorite event? Tell us down below and enjoy a second helpin’ of sweet honey buckiin’ baddies on the flip.

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Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Second Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

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