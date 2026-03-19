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What’s Next for Dreamville Festival? Here’s What We Know

What’s Next for Dreamville Festival? Here’s What We Know

With Dreamville Festival officially over, Raleigh is planning a new multi-year music festival, but major details are still unknown.

Published on March 18, 2026
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Chase Shakur - Dreamville Fest 2024 - Day 2
Source: Shaun Llewellyn (@shaunllewellyn) / @shaunllewellyn/@theparallelagency/@dreamvillefest

Usually, around this time, we would be getting our plans, outfits, and energy ready for Dreamville Festival. With last year’s being the official end, many fans are asking the same question: what’s next for Raleigh’s biggest music event?

While the original festival, founded by J. Cole, has officially wrapped, the music isn’t stopping at Dix Park.

A New Festival Is Coming… But Details Are Limited

City leaders and organizers have already confirmed that a new music festival will take Dreamville’s place, starting in 2026 at Dorothea Dix Park.

The new event will be part of a multi-year deal expected to run for four years, continuing the tradition of a major springtime festival in Raleigh.

However, beyond that, details remain scarce.

There’s no official name yet, no lineup, and no confirmed dates — even as we approach the time of year when Dreamville typically takes over the city.

Live Nation’s Role and What It Means

Documents show that Live Nation, which has a major stake in festival partner ScoreMore, will play a key role in booking and promoting future events.

Still, there’s no guarantee the new festival will look exactly like Dreamville. While the agreement keeps the door open for annual events, it doesn’t require the same format or branding moving forward.

Will It Still Feel Like Dreamville?

Organizers have hinted that whatever comes next will build on what made Dreamville successful. Fans can likely expect a similar vibe with hip-hop, R&B, and major headliners.

At the same time, with J. Cole stepping back from the festival in its original form, there’s still uncertainty around how involved he’ll be in the future version.

Why It Matters for Raleigh

Dreamville wasn’t just a concert, it became one of Raleigh’s biggest cultural moments each year.

The festival brought tens of thousands of fans to the city and generated millions for local businesses, from hotels to food vendors.

That’s why city leaders are pushing to keep something in place, even if it comes with a new name and a new vision.

The Bottom Line

Dreamville Festival as we knew it may be over, but Raleigh’s music festival era isn’t.

A new event is coming. Will it live up to what Dreamville built?

For now, fans are watching, waiting… and hoping the next chapter hits just as hard.

Read more details about festival plans here.

What’s Next for Dreamville Festival? Here’s What We Know was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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