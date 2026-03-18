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Deep Ellum’s Prepping for the World Cup and Maybe City Hall

They Called It Chaos—Now Deep Ellum’s Prepping for the World Cup and Maybe City Hall

Deep Ellum’s pushing for safer streets and possibly City Hall—after a summer that had the city asking, “What is going on?”

Published on March 18, 2026
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Another Badu Birthday Bash
Source: Omar Vega / Getty

There’s no denying it—Deep Ellum has been feeling less like a nightlife gem and more like a real-life video game lately. Shootings, fights, and wild nights fueled by alcohol have had locals joking (and not really joking) that it’s the “Grand Theft Auto” of Dallas.

So yeah… hearing that the city is now upgrading safety measures and possibly considering moving City Hall into the area? That’s got people doing a double take.

But if you know Deep Ellum, you know this isn’t just any neighborhood.

Born in the late 1800s at a literal crossroads, Deep Ellum has always been where culture collided. It was one of the few places where Black Americans, immigrants, and working-class communities could build something of their own. That energy turned into music—real music. Legends like Nemesis and Notorious B.I.G. helped shape history right there on those streets. Even bands like Nirvana and The Roots packed out local venues.

Point is—Deep Ellum has always been that girl. She just goes through phases.

And lately? It’s been a rough one.

After a deadly shooting in 2025 and what business owners described as “war zone” energy over the Fourth of July, something had to give. Now, the Deep Ellum Foundation is rolling out a revamped safety plan ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup—think ID scanners to flag troublemakers, stricter rules for venues, and a push for everyone to be on the same page.

The goal? Keep the vibe—but lose the chaos.

At the same time, developers are pitching Deep Ellum as a potential new home for Dallas City Hall, with spots like The Epic being toured for relocation. Yeah… City Hall in Deep Ellum. Let that marinate.

For some, it signals growth and investment. For others, it raises a red flag: gentrification. Because if history has shown anything, it’s that when the city leans in too hard, artists and creatives—the very soul of Deep Ellum—can get pushed out.

Still, one thing about this neighborhood? It always finds a way to bounce back.

The question now is: can Deep Ellum level up its safety without losing what made it legendary in the first place?

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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