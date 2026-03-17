Listen Live
Close
News

Fetty Wap Announces New Album ‘Zavier,’ Dropping In March

Fetty Wap Announces New Album ‘Zavier,’ Dropping In March

Fetty Wap is back home and preparing to release his first project in three years.

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fetty Wap is back home and preparing to release his first project in three years.

The hitmaker behind records like “Trap Queen,” “My Way,” and “679” is ready to remind the rap game that the Zoo is back and he’s still got plenty left in the tank. Fetty took to social media to announce his upcoming album Zavier, releasing a black-and-white trailer that reflects on his journey. 

“When you losing money everyone thinks that’s the worst part. You’re losing shows, and calls stop coming through, rooms started to get smaller, and noise started to fade away. Things got real quite, but that’s when it hit different.”

The Trap Queen artist also opened up about blowing up at a young age and losing sight of himself in the process.

“I got use to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I knew who Zavier even was. Somewhere in the my road I became a character in my own life.”

He’s planning to release the project on March 27, marking his first album since 2023’s King Zoo. During his time behind bars, Fetty said he had plenty of time to reflect, taking accountability for his actions instead of pointing fingers.

“The type of man I am, I was telling myself, this is my fault. It don’t matter who told.”

With Zavier on the way, Fetty Wap looks ready to turn the page and remind fans why he was one of the hottest names in the game.

Fetty Wap Announces New Album ‘Zavier,’ Dropping In March was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

Hip-Hop Wired
ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Nepo King Jared Kushner Facing Corruption Allegations As Peace Envoy

Hip-Hop Wired
The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals

Mase Recalls Shyne Allegedly Putting The Paws On Diddy’s Security Guard During Bad Boy Days

Hip-Hop Wired
White House US President Donald Trump

FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
32 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Police Lights
News  |  tethomas

Fort Worth Man Found Dead In Shallow Grave

Comment
Election Day
4 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Latino Voter Spotlight: What to Know for the March Primaries in DFW

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close