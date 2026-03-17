Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

FBI Director Kash Patel is getting demolished online for rocking a pair of custom Nikes only a goofball would rock with pride.

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

White House US President Donald Trump

Kash Patel is a walking anthesis of how not to be cool, and the former podcast turned Cabinet member continues to not do himself any favors. Online, folks are clowning Kash Patel after the FBI director’s custom low-top Nike sneakers made their way online.

Kash Patel, 46, has been in the headlines of late for reasons that have little to do with holding federal law enforcement to task or protecting the intelligence concerns of American citizens.

Adding to a litany of gaffes from Director Patel, ProPublica reporter William Turton shared an image of the sneakers on X, which has scored millions of views since being posted.

From X:

A source sent me this photo of Kash Patel’s customized Nike’s. The shoes feature a number 9 (Patel is the 9th FBI director), a Punisher skull (a vigilante killer from Marvel Comics), and his personal logo (K$H). The backs of the shoes show the FBI motto: “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity”. Patel was photographed wearing them at an FBI Academy event that featured UFC fighters.

The Black and yellow sneakers are, as things go, fine from a distance. However, the details that Turton explained above, quite frankly, make Patel look lamer than he already is.

Online, folks are having a field day simmering and sauteeing FBI Director Kash Patel and his “Air K$H” sneakers.

Check out the replies below.

Photo: Getty

FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

Hip-Hop Wired
ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Nepo King Jared Kushner Facing Corruption Allegations As Peace Envoy

Hip-Hop Wired
The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals

Mase Recalls Shyne Allegedly Putting The Paws On Diddy’s Security Guard During Bad Boy Days

Hip-Hop Wired
White House US President Donald Trump

FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
32 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Police Lights
News  |  tethomas

Fort Worth Man Found Dead In Shallow Grave

Comment
Election Day
4 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Latino Voter Spotlight: What to Know for the March Primaries in DFW

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close