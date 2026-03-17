Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Black Television Icon Passes Away
Celebrity

JAŸ-Z & The Roots Headlining Roots Picnic 2026

Best Of Both Worlds: JAŸ-Z & The Roots Headlining Roots Picnic 2026

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hov’s hitting the stage. JAŸ-Z will make his return to performing at one of the top musical festivals in the land. On Tuesday (March 17), it was announced JAŸ-Z will headline the Roots Picnic in May, alongside The Roots themselves.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Roots and Live Nation Urban are bringing the Roots Picnic musical festival back to Philadelphia, and this time they have one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated figures. JAŸ-Z sits at the top of the bill and will reunite with The Roots crew, just as he did in 2001 for their Unplugged joint venture.

The Roots Picnic is a two-day event complete with performances, brand activations, vendors, and much more. The artist born Shawn Carter will rock the stage on day one (May 30) of the Roots Picnic as the closing act.

For the first time, the festival will be held at Belmont Plateau, a historic section of Philadelphia’s beautiful Fairmount Park. The move marks a significant change, and the excitement was expressed by the manager of The Roots.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Manager of The Roots and President of Live Nation Urban, Shawn Gee, said. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Making its debut in 2007, the Roots Picnic has featured a bevy of acts, including Nas, Future, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Solange, Kaytranada, Andre 3000, Lenny Kravitz, Sexyy Redd, and more.

Pre-sale tickets are live now and can be purchased with a passcode. A general sale launches tomorrow (March 18) at 10 AM ET. Find the link here.

Stay tuned as the Roots Picnic event dates draw near.

Best Of Both Worlds: JAŸ-Z & The Roots Headlining Roots Picnic 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

Hip-Hop Wired
ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Nepo King Jared Kushner Facing Corruption Allegations As Peace Envoy

Hip-Hop Wired
The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals

Mase Recalls Shyne Allegedly Putting The Paws On Diddy’s Security Guard During Bad Boy Days

Hip-Hop Wired
White House US President Donald Trump

FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
25 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials

Comment
Trending

Trending

Local  |  Jarrett Huff

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Updates Dress Code Policy

Comment
Police Lights
News  |  tethomas

Fort Worth Man Found Dead In Shallow Grave

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close