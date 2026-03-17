Great Gowns, History-Makers & ‘Sinners’: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Oscars

Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

This year’s star-studded Oscars show was a shenanigan-y spectacle buzzing with Sinners hysteria, classic Hollywood glamour, and history-making moments like Michael B. Jordan becoming only the sixth Black man to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Check out his acceptance speech below:

Joining a short list of icons including Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Sidney Poitier, Forest Whitaker and Denzel Washington, Jordan accepted his Oscar to a standing ovation on a night where Sinners only won four of 16 possible Oscars.

“I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend, and you gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen, and I love you, too, bro, love you to death,” he said to frequent collaborator, director Ryan Coogler, who was in the audience. “I stand here because of the people who came before me,” Jordan continued. “To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys, thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it.”

Other standout moments included emerging star Miles Caton delivering the night’s buzziest performance with his soul-stirring rendition of his Oscar-nominated song, “I Lied to You,” from Sinners.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the performance recreated the film’s most powerful scene alongside other stars from the movie, Shaboozey, Raphael Saadiq, Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Brittany Howard (whose “Pale, Pale Moon” is also on the Sinners soundtrack), and legendary ballerina, Misty Copeland, who came out of retirement to provide the perfect punctuation to the show-stopping performance.

Check it out below:

What was your fave moment from the star-studded show? Will you be checking out any of the nominated films? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets, memes, and more from Oscars night 2026 on the flip.