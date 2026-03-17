Dallas Winds Really Blew a Whole Starbucks Wall Onto Somebody’s Car

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Okay, Dallas… the wind has officially lost its mind.

Over the weekend, a powerful cold front tore through North Texas, bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and flipping the vibe from spring to “hold onto your car door.” And while we all heard it howling outside, one person on Lower Greenville really felt it.

At a local Starbucks, a wall—yes, an actual wall—came crashing down after being knocked over by the intense winds… landing on a customer’s car in the drive-thru line.

Thankfully, early reports say no one was hurt, which honestly feels like the biggest miracle in all of this. Because with winds that strong, things could’ve gone way worse.

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Still… somebody owes that customer more than just an apology. We’re talking new car energy. A nice check. Free drinks for life. Something.

Because how do you explain that to your insurance? “Yeah, a Starbucks wall fell on me while I was ordering a latte.”

The wild part? This all comes down to how intense that cold front was. When drastically different air masses collide—warm air getting pushed out by a blast of cold air—it creates a pressure difference that sends winds into overdrive.

Translation: Mother Nature was not playing.

So if you’ve been side-eyeing the wind these past couple days, trust your instincts. Secure your patio furniture, drive carefully, and maybe… skip the drive-thru when it’s giving “extreme weather.”

Dallas weather stays unpredictable—but this?

This was next level.

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