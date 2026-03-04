Dallas Founder Amber Darcel Helps Women Thrive Without Burnout

Source: Sally K / Sally K, Dallas Brand Photographer

This Women’s History Month, Dallas women are being reminded that strength doesn’t always look like pushing harder—it can also look like slowing down. That’s the message behind local entrepreneur Amber Darcel, founder of Root’d with Amber and A Greenhouse Agency.

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Darcel is building community for high-achieving women who are juggling careers, businesses, and life—but often doing it alone.

Her journey began after working as an executive assistant for a State Farm agent in 2024, where she discovered a passion for helping women stay organized and confident behind the scenes. With 5+ years of administrative experience and nearly a decade in health and wellness, she realized many entrepreneurs—especially Black women—were carrying the weight of their businesses without enough support.

After facing a period of unemployment, Darcel leaned into faith and purpose to create A.Greenhouse Agency, a space where women entrepreneurs can delegate tasks, build sustainable systems, and protect their peace while growing their businesses.

But she didn’t stop there.

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Through Root’d with Amber, Darcel brings that same philosophy into wellness—encouraging women to reconnect with their bodies through movement, community, and intentional rest.

Her upcoming Dallas workout experience blends strength training, R&B vibes, and community energy to create a space where women can reset mentally and physically.

In our full interview, Darcel dives deeper into topics that many ambitious women are navigating right now, including:

What Root’d with Amber is and why she created it

What “supported bodies without burnout” really means

How faith shapes her approach to wellness and entrepreneurship

Why rest is just as powerful as discipline

What inspired her to launch A Greenhouse Agency

Signs entrepreneurs may be operating in burnout

How women can grow profitable businesses without sacrificing their health

What faith has taught her about growth, pruning, and waiting in business

For Darcel, the mission is simple: Help women breathe again.

And during Women’s History Month, that message might be exactly what busy women need to hear.

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