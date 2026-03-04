Listen Live
Close
Local

Dallas' Amber Darcel Helps Women Thrive Without Burnout

Dallas Founder Amber Darcel Helps Women Thrive Without Burnout

This Women’s History Month, Dallas founder Amber Darcel empowers high-achieving women to prioritize wellness, faith, and balance without sacrificing success

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amber Darcel, Founder of A Greenhouse Agency and Fitness Expert
Source: Sally K / Sally K, Dallas Brand Photographer

This Women’s History Month, Dallas women are being reminded that strength doesn’t always look like pushing harder—it can also look like slowing down. That’s the message behind local entrepreneur Amber Darcel, founder of Root’d with Amber and A Greenhouse Agency.

Darcel is building community for high-achieving women who are juggling careers, businesses, and life—but often doing it alone.

Her journey began after working as an executive assistant for a State Farm agent in 2024, where she discovered a passion for helping women stay organized and confident behind the scenes. With 5+ years of administrative experience and nearly a decade in health and wellness, she realized many entrepreneurs—especially Black women—were carrying the weight of their businesses without enough support.

After facing a period of unemployment, Darcel leaned into faith and purpose to create A.Greenhouse Agency, a space where women entrepreneurs can delegate tasks, build sustainable systems, and protect their peace while growing their businesses.

But she didn’t stop there.

Through Root’d with Amber, Darcel brings that same philosophy into wellness—encouraging women to reconnect with their bodies through movement, community, and intentional rest.

Her upcoming Dallas workout experience blends strength training, R&B vibes, and community energy to create a space where women can reset mentally and physically.

In our full interview, Darcel dives deeper into topics that many ambitious women are navigating right now, including:

  • What Root’d with Amber is and why she created it
  • What “supported bodies without burnout” really means
  • How faith shapes her approach to wellness and entrepreneurship
  • Why rest is just as powerful as discipline
  • What inspired her to launch A Greenhouse Agency
  • Signs entrepreneurs may be operating in burnout
  • How women can grow profitable businesses without sacrificing their health
  • What faith has taught her about growth, pruning, and waiting in business

For Darcel, the mission is simple: Help women breathe again.

And during Women’s History Month, that message might be exactly what busy women need to hear.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on

JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

Hip-Hop Wired
US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline

Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

Hip-Hop Wired
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet

Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Pop-Up Was Temporarily Shut Down At The Houston Rodeo

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Dallas City Jail
Local DFW News  |  Jazzi Black

Inmates Kept Too Long, Costing North Texas Families Everything

Comment
9 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Welcome Spring: Freebies And Deals To Celebrate The First Day of Spring!

Comment
Chuck Norris
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

North Texas Loses One of Its Own: Chuck Norris Leaves a Lasting Legacy in DFW

Comment
African fish eagle perched long the bank of the Chobe River.
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Wait… We Got African Fish Eagles in Fort Worth Now?!

Comment
Reunion Radio
Entertainment  |  bigbink

CHUCK NORRIS WAS CONNECTED TO THE DFDUB BIG TIME!!!!!!

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close