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Rick Ross Celebrating 20 Years Of ‘Port Of Miami’ With Orchestra Tour

Rick Ross Celebrating 20 Years Of ‘Port Of Miami’ With Orchestra Tour

Rick Ross debut album, Port Of Miami, is turning 20 years old, and the boss has something special lined up for his Day 1’s.

Published on March 12, 2026
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Rick Ross Media Mixer
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Rick Ross debut album, Port Of Miami, is turning 20 years old, and the boss has something special lined up for his Day 1’s.

To celebrate the milestone, Ross is taking the album on the road with a tour, but this won’t be your typical concert run. The rapper announced a “Black-Tie experience Orchestra Tour,” giving fans a more elevated and theatrical version of the music that helped launch his career.

The shows will feature live backing from the Renaissance Orchestra along with the Sainted Trap Choir, bringing an orchestral feel to Rozay’s catalog.

Port Of Miami marked a pivotal moment for Rick when he first stepped onto the scene and immediately made an impact in Hip-Hop. The project delivered several standout records that still resonate with fans today, including “Hustlin’” and “Push It.”

The orchestra tour is scheduled to kick off on May 20 and will make stops in cities such as Philadelphia, Houston, and Atlanta, with additional dates expected to be announced.

Ross also shared a statement reflecting on the significance of the album and the upcoming tour.

“Port Of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boos. Twenty years later, we aren’t just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It’s luxury, it’s historic, and it’s a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level.”

Two decades later, Ross is proving that the album that introduced the world to the biggest boss still carries enough weight to be celebrated 20 years later.

Rick Ross Celebrating 20 Years Of ‘Port Of Miami’ With Orchestra Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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