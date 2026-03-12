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DJ & Hip-Hop Culture Mainstay Lord Sear Dies At 52

Hip-Hop Culture Mainstay Lord Sear Dies At 52

Lord Sear, a longtime fixture in Hip-Hop culture, worked as a DJ and hosted a radio show on Eminem's Shade45 SiriusXM channel.

Published on March 12, 2026
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Lord Sear, a longtime fixture in Hip-Hop who got his start in the game during the 1990s, transformed himself into one of the vital cogs of the culture. It has been reported that Lord Sear has passed away, with SiriusXM confirming the news and announcing a tribute in the DJ’s usual time slot.

The passing of Lord Sear, born Steve Watson, was announced via his Instagram page. We will share the statement from the post below.

From IG:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us.

Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level.

In his honor, please tune in tomorrow from 12–4pmET/9am-1pmPT on SiriusXM Shade 45, where friends will come together during his slot to share memories and celebrate the incredible life he lived. 888 SHADE 45

Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you.

SiriusXM shared a similar tribute as well, along with pointing readers to Sear’s past episodes.

Some might remember Sear as a member of the Constipated Monkeys crew (or CM Mob) and his appearance on fellow Harlem native Kurious’ 1994 debut album, A Constipated Monkey.

Sear went on to become connected with DJs Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito and their longtime radio show, then joined Eminem on his Anger Management Tour series in the early 2000s.

Fans and colleagues of Sear paid tribute via X and we’ve got those reactions below.

Lord Sear was 52. A cause of death was not given.

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Culture Mainstay Lord Sear Dies At 52 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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