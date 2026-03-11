Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Reliving The 7 Biggest Moments from the 2025 Oscars

The 7 Biggest Moments from the 2025 Oscars

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97th Oscars - Red Carpet
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The 7 Biggest Moments from the 2025 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, delivered a night filled with unforgettable moments, emotional speeches, and dazzling performances. Here are the seven biggest highlights from Hollywood’s biggest night:

1. Anora Dominates the Night

Sean Baker’s indie film Anora stole the show, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Mikey Madison also took home Best Actress for her role in the film, marking a major upset over Demi Moore.

2. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Show-Stopping Performance

The stars of Wicked opened the ceremony with a medley of songs, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Defying Gravity.” Their powerhouse vocals set the tone for an electrifying evening.

3. Zoe Saldaña’s Emotional Win

Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. In her heartfelt speech, she honored her immigrant family and celebrated the significance of acting in Spanish for the role.

4. Adrien Brody’s Commanding Speech

Adrien Brody, now a two-time Oscar winner, won Best Actor for The Brutalist. When the orchestra tried to cut him off, he humorously shut it down, saying, “This isn’t my first rodeo.”

5. Conan O’Brien’s Hilarious Hosting Debut

Conan O’Brien brought his signature humor to the Oscars, poking fun at the Emilia Pérez scandal and delivering a monologue that had the audience in stitches.

6. Kieran Culkin’s Unique Acceptance Speech

Winning Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, Kieran Culkin praised his co-stars and humorously asked his wife for another child during his speech, adding a personal and comedic touch.

7. Tributes and Iconic Moments

The In Memoriam segment honored industry legends, while Queen Latifah performed “Ease On Down The Road” in a tribute to Quincy Jones. Additionally, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated their iconic 2003 Oscars kiss on the red carpet.

The 2025 Oscars celebrated the best in film while delivering moments that will be remembered for years to come.

The 7 Biggest Moments from the 2025 Oscars was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Pete "Crab Legs" Hegseth's $93B Shopping Spree Sparks Taxpayer Anger

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP-CHARLIE KIRK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

If You Say So, Mane: Terrence Howard Claims He Had A 'Chance' To Date Beyoncé But Pursued 'The Other Member Of Destiny's Child' Instead

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Proposed Data Center
News  |  Jazzi Black

AI Is Moving Into DFW with $700M Data Center

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close