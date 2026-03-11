Bam’s 83-Point Explosion: The 10 Greatest Scoring Games in NBA History

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Basketball history celebrates nights when one scorer completely takes over the game.

Fans remember these explosions because the numbers look unreal even decades later.

Last night, Bam Adebayo dropped 83 and forced everyone to revisit the greatest scoring nights ever.

Performances like this remind fans how unstoppable elite players become when rhythm meets opportunity.

Volume scoring requires skill, stamina, confidence, and a coach willing to ride the hot hand.

These legendary outbursts also reveal how defenses collapse when one superstar finds a groove.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Some nights produced iconic moments, buzzer beaters, and highlight reels replayed for generations.

Others simply showed ruthless efficiency as one player attacked every mismatch on the floor.

Either way, the box score becomes history when a scorer crosses impossible territory.

Bam’s eruption now belongs in the same conversation as the sport’s most outrageous scoring displays.

Let’s run through the greatest single-game scoring performances ever recorded.

Top 10 Individual Scoring Performances in NBA History

Wilt Chamberlain — 100 points (1962)

Date: March 2, 1962

Opponent: New York Knicks

Chamberlain delivered the most legendary scoring night in sports history. He dominated the Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania and shattered the record book.