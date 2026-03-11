Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Sisqó Talks Dru Hill’s R&B Lovers Tour & Vegas Residency

Are you ready to experience real, authentic music again? R&B icon Sisqó recently sat down with RoyalTea on K97.5 to talk about keeping our musical culture alive.

He shared exciting news about Dru Hill’s upcoming stop at the R&B Lovers Tour in Raleigh on March 21, plus a massive surprise for their loyal community of fans.

When Dru Hill hits the stage, they bring pure, unmatched energy. Speaking on their current tour, Sisqó emphasized how the group focuses on authentic talent over digital tricks to empower their audience.

“If you haven’t seen Dru Hill before… just know that we’re a full choir now,” Sisqó joked, playfully claiming there are 176 of them singing. “We don’t use none of that [AI or autotune]. We just get up there and sing.”

For culturally conscious fans who value genuine artistry, this tour is a celebration of true R&B excellence. Sisqó credits their lasting power to the legendary acts that paved the way, like Keith Sweat, the Isley Brothers, and New Edition. Watching these community icons taught Dru Hill how to build a lasting legacy that truly connects with people.

During the K97.5 interview, Sisqó also dropped a massive exclusive: Dru Hill is securing a highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. This isn’t just a quick weekend run. The group is bringing their full cultural impact to the strip.

“This is something very exclusive,” Sisqó revealed, noting the show will likely take place at Excalibur. “It works perfectly because you know we got the whole dragon motif, and then you got the Excalibur.”

Getting a true Vegas residency has always been on Sisqó’s bucket list. Now, that dream is finally becoming a reality, allowing the group to showcase their diverse catalog on one of the world’s biggest stages.

You do not want to miss this inclusive journey through decades of incredible hits. When asked what fans should feel after leaving a Dru Hill concert, Sisqó perfectly summed up the experience.

“I hope that people say… that’s that soul school—not old school—but soul school that I was looking for, that I needed for my soul,” he shared.

Join our community and celebrate diversity in R&B. Catch Sisqó and Dru Hill bringing that “soul school” magic to the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on March 21!

