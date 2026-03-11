Listen Live
76ers' Tyrese Maxey Sidelined for Three Weeks with Finger Injury

Published on March 11, 2026
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey has been diagnosed with a tendon injury to the pinkie finger on his right hand and will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks, the team announced. The injury occurred during a collision with teammate Adem Bona in the final seconds of a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Maxey, who is having a career-best season with averages of 29 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, underwent X-rays and an MRI, which revealed no fractures. However, further imaging and consultations with hand specialists confirmed the tendon injury.

Head coach Nick Nurse acknowledged the setback, stating, “He’s having an All-NBA season. Just hoping it heals really, really quick.” The 76ers, currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, will need to rely on other guards like VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes to fill the void during Maxey’s absence.

The injury adds to the Sixers’ challenges, with Joel Embiid (oblique strain) and Paul George (suspension) also sidelined. The team hopes to have Maxey back before the playoffs, as his contributions have been pivotal to their success this season.

76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Sidelined with Finger Injury, Reevaluation in Three Weeks was originally published on rnbphilly.com

