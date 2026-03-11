Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy TSA Agents Quit as Government Remains Partially Shutdown

The head of the local Transportation Security Administration union said some TSA agents have recently quit as the partial government shutdown continues.

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FAA Targets 40 "High-Volume" US Airports For Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
Source: Megan Varner / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis TSA agents have recently quit as the partial government shutdown continues.

Kevin Smith, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 618, told WISH-TV that about half a dozen TSA agents have left the agency since last month and more departures could be coming soon. Workers are still trying to recover financially from the record-long 43-day shutdown last fall.

“A lot of my officers are trying to pay back the loans that they took out to survive the first,” Smith said. “We had two or three paychecks and then boom, here we are again.”

The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down twice in 2026. In both occurrences, Congress has argued about reforms to federal immigration enforcement, with Senate Democrats blocking funding to the Department of Homeland Security.

While most DHS law enforcement workers are still getting paid during the shutdown because of money from the Big Beautiful Bill Act, federal employees with other agencies like FEMA and TSA are not.

“A lot of the general public has no clue that we’re even shut down, that we’re not getting paid,” said Smith.

Friday will be the first full paycheck the agents will miss, according to Smith, as spring travel picks up at the airport this week.

“The 14th will be the day that it’ll start hitting that there’s no paycheck and we’re expected to be here whether we’re getting paid or not,” he said.

About 240 TSA agents currently work at Indianapolis International Airport. Agents working at the smaller airports in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, and South Bend bring the statewide total to nearly 370.

Indy TSA Agents Quit as Government Remains Partially Shutdown was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
10:27
Celebrity  |  tethomas

Victoria Monét Talks New Single, New Era of Softness And More

Comment
33 Items
Style & Fashion  |  tethomas

Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close