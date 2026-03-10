Listen Live
Eagles Most Notable Losses to Free Agency

Published on March 10, 2026
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles Face Key Departures in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Eagles have seen several notable players depart during the early days of the 2026 NFL free agency period, leaving gaps in their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Departing Players:

  1. Jaelan Phillips (EDGE)
    Phillips has signed a lucrative four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. The former first-round pick was a cornerstone of the Eagles’ pass rush and will be a significant loss for the defense.
  2. Reed Blankenship (S)
    The starting safety is heading to the Houston Texans on a three-year, $24.75 million contract. Blankenship, who joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022, became a reliable presence in the secondary, recording 308 tackles and 9 interceptions over four seasons.
  3. Nakobe Dean (LB)
    Dean has agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Known for his leadership and versatility, Dean’s departure leaves a void in the Eagles’ linebacker corps.
  4. Jahan Dotson (WR)
    Dotson has signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, with $10 million guaranteed. His departure reduces depth in the Eagles’ receiving unit.

Impact and Next Steps:

The Eagles are now tasked with addressing these losses through the draft, trades, or additional free agency signings. With compensatory picks expected for these departures, including a projected sixth-round pick for Blankenship, the team has opportunities to rebuild key areas of the roster.

Eagles Most Notable Losses to Free Agency was originally published on rnbphilly.com

